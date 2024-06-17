enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EU opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $765.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.14. enCore Energy has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that enCore Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of enCore Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in enCore Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

