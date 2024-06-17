Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 3.1%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares shot up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,357,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,364,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $896.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 158.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,259 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $19,008,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

