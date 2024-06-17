Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.11

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $851,083.83 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00042172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000776 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,674,555 coins and its circulating supply is 77,674,739 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

