Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 24th. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE EPAC opened at $37.89 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.18.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

