Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERF. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Price Performance

NYSE:ERF opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Enerplus has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.04 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 239.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after buying an additional 1,078,787 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 328,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enerplus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,697,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

