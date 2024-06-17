Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.0 %

JWN opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.