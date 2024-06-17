Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Unum Group’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.24 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Unum Group stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.