Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 17th (ACN, AMAT, AMH, ARM, ASML, AVB, AVPT, BWY, C, CELH)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 17th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler Companies from $379.00 to $320.00. Piper Sandler Companies currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $390.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $180.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $18.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,780 ($35.40) to GBX 2,790 ($35.53). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $96.00 to $87.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $112.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $138.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $950.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $185.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $980.00 to $1,100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $27.50 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $66.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $39.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $99.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $143.00 to $185.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $232.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $243.00 to $254.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $197.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $2.25 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $264.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Argus from $465.00 to $550.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $162.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.70 to $3.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $25.20 to $26.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

