Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Up 31.2% in May

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the May 15th total of 10,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Erasca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Erasca

In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 80,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Erasca by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Erasca by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Erasca by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Further Reading

