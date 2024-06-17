ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $173.28 million and approximately $12,501.94 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,313.09 or 1.00000603 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012595 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00088060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.1481683 USD and is up 69.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $24,258.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

