Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $265.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ESS. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $279.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

