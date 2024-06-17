Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.9 days.

Essity AB (publ) Trading Up 5.9 %

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $27.08 on Monday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

