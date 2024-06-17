Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.9 days.
Essity AB (publ) Trading Up 5.9 %
OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $27.08 on Monday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.
About Essity AB (publ)
