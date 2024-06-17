Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $3.58 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $24.24 or 0.00037114 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $150.89 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,312.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.96 or 0.00635340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00118438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.00267463 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00073079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,556,692 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

