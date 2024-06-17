Eureka Lithium (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 19th

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 19th.
Eureka Lithium Price Performance
Shares of UREKF stock opened at 0.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.08. Eureka Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.03 and a 1 year high of 0.86.
About Eureka Lithium
