Eureka Lithium (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 19th

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKFFree Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 19th.

Eureka Lithium Price Performance

Shares of UREKF stock opened at 0.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.08. Eureka Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.03 and a 1 year high of 0.86.

About Eureka Lithium

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

