Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.56.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Report on EEFT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $106.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.35.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.