Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

EVBN stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 21,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $550,113.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 576,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,937 shares of company stock worth $837,330. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

