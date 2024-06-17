Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $9.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $4.83 on Friday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $469.04 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Eventbrite by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

