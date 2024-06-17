Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 115,276 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evotec during the first quarter worth $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

