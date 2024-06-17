Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 78,508 shares.The stock last traded at $64.89 and had previously closed at $64.99.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.