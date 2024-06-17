Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $3,012,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,979,000 after purchasing an additional 393,489 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $257,189,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,357 shares of company stock valued at $816,148. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $35.26. 877,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

