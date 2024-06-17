Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in May

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,618,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 3,275,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.

Get Filo alerts:

Filo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Filo stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,751. Filo has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

Filo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the San Juan province of Argentina and the adjacent Atacama Region of Northern Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.