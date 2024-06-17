Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in May

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,618,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 3,275,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.
Filo Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Filo stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,751. Filo has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.
Filo Company Profile
