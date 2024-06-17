Financial Comparison: LQR House (LQR) & Its Peers

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LQR House to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LQR House and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $1.12 million -$15.75 million N/A LQR House Competitors $11.67 billion $1.81 billion 58.19

LQR House’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LQR House.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House -1,229.70% -211.26% -197.12% LQR House Competitors -73.83% -117.98% -21.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares LQR House and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of LQR House shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LQR House and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00 LQR House Competitors 184 1343 1723 36 2.49

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 19.63%. Given LQR House’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LQR House has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

LQR House peers beat LQR House on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

