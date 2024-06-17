Financial Review: Super Group (SGHC) and Its Rivals

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Super Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 27.92 Super Group Competitors $4.13 billion $96.90 million 22.77

Super Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Super Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.1% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Super Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 223 980 2213 62 2.61

Super Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 56.72%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.57%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.09% -54.80% -21.45%

Summary

Super Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

