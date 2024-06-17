Financial Survey: Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lottery.com has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lottery.com and SoundHound AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 N/A SoundHound AI 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

SoundHound AI has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 55.30%. Given SoundHound AI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Lottery.com.

This table compares Lottery.com and SoundHound AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $6.48 million 1.17 -$25.47 million ($9.82) -0.16 SoundHound AI $45.87 million 31.79 -$88.94 million ($0.38) -11.66

Lottery.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoundHound AI. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lottery.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Lottery.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com -443.63% -61.11% -38.97% SoundHound AI -183.49% -163.00% -42.45%

Summary

SoundHound AI beats Lottery.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

