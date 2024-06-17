Financial Survey: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Meiwu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.64 billion 0.25 -$171.97 million ($1.02) -3.38 Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 0.16 -$11.07 million N/A N/A

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -8.68% -41.40% -16.10% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Stitch Fix and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stitch Fix and Meiwu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 2 10 0 0 1.83 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $3.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.