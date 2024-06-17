First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 112,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

FLN opened at $17.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $57.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1878 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

