Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 976,592 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 976,592 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,369,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $48.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

