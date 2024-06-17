Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Formula Systems has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $86.06.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.