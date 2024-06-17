Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 56,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,102,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $572.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $31,007,000. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,017,000 after purchasing an additional 424,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $27,870,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

