Frax Share (FXS) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $312.82 million and $23.51 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00005939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,964,600 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

