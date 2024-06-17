Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.19

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 42017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FRSH. Robert W. Baird downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Freshworks Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,437.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,880 shares of company stock worth $456,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after buying an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 76.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 963,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

