Futu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,841 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 24% compared to the average daily volume of 9,512 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Futu by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.66. 1,265,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,866. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

