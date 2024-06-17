FY2025 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEG opened at $72.64 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock worth $212,750. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

