FY2025 EPS Estimates for Talen Energy Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLNE

Talen Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TLNE opened at $116.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17. Talen Energy has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $125.79.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.