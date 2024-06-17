Garda Property Group Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GDF)

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Garda Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 18.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garda Property Group news, insider Matthew Madsen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.80), for a total value of A$121,000.00 ($80,132.45). 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garda Property Group Company Profile

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

Featured Articles

