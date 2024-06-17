GateToken (GT) Price Tops $8.26 on Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $770.11 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $8.26 or 0.00012587 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Get GateToken alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,500.31 or 0.99783142 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,204,407 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,204,364.21364455 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.52851204 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,402,882.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.