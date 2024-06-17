GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Up 11.3% in May

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at GATX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
GATX Price Performance
GATX stock opened at $129.62 on Monday. GATX has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.00.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GATX will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GATX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.
About GATX
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Further Reading
