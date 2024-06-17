GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Up 11.3% in May

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $129.62 on Monday. GATX has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GATX will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

