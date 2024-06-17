GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

