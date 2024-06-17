GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,411,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $3,433,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 512,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,643. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

