Gemini Dollar (GUSD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $125.33 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 125,085,482 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

