General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 3.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $291.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $209.25 and a 12-month high of $302.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

