General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 62,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GM opened at $46.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,194,343 shares of company stock valued at $53,674,717 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,995,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,227,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

