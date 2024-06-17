Gerber LLC Acquires New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $1,937,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 24.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

PGR opened at $203.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.