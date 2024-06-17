Gerber LLC Acquires Shares of 1,050 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 14,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $240.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average of $216.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.