Gerber LLC Acquires Shares of 34,300 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 115,009 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $993.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.58. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

