Gerber LLC Buys Shares of 18,320 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 1,006,660 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after buying an additional 353,204 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $3,694,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 480.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 135,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.54 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

