Gerber LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,966 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 0.9% of Gerber LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $88,015,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 430,546 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,681,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,803 shares of company stock worth $86,110,620 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $244.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

