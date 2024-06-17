Gerber LLC Invests $1.15 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 174,850 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $698,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

