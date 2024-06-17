Gerber LLC Invests $147,000 in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG)

Gerber LLC bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

