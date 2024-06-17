Gerber LLC Invests $288,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gerber LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,414,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHD stock opened at $76.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

